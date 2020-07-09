CHICAGO (CBS) — Hollywood Casino is planning to lay off 256 people from its locations in Aurora and Joliet in September, according to a state report.
The latest Illinois Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act report said Hollywood Casino in Aurora is laying off 111 staffers, and Hollywood Casino in Joliet is laying off 145. The layoffs take effect on Sept. 15 and are permanent.
Illinois casinos reopened on Wednesday, July 1, more than three months after the state halted legal gambling activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Illinois Gaming Board said every casino and video gaming terminal operator in the state was required to provide their own reopening plan to guide operations before gaming resumed.
Other major layoffs are also in the pipeline. The University Club of Chicago’s fitness center will have 78 permanent layoffs effective July 31.
ADESA Chicago in Hoffman Estates, SafeHouse Chicago, Levy Premium Foodservice, and Warning Charter Service transportation are also among the companies planning layoffs.
There will be a total of 664 permanent layoffs, as well as 1,590 workers who will see reductions of their hours of 50 percent, all due to the financial loss brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.