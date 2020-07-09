CHICAGO (CBS)– Bricks were thrown through the window of 15th Ward Alderman Raymond Lopez’s home overnight. An hour after, the garage next door was set on fire in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

Lopez tweeted photos of the damage and said “gang bangers think they can intimidate me & my family b/c I want my residents to be free of their tyranny.” Lopez also tweeted a video of surveillance video showing the offender breaking windows of the house.

After a brazen front-door assault, this vandal attempted three more times to break the windows in front of my house. pic.twitter.com/u5npa99KRN — Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RLopez15thWard) July 9, 2020

According to Chicago police, the incidents took place in the 4300 block of South Artesian just after 1:15 a.m. Thursday.

No one is in custody and police are investigating.

Lopez addressed the media Thursday morning to discuss the vandalism. He said he is convinced the vandal was a member of a gang.

“This only proves that the threat that I pose to gang members is real if it’s forcing them to take these kind of drastic actions that my own home,” Lopez said.

Lopez said he is working to end gang violence in Chicago neighborhoods. He said he has been threatened in the past.

“My residents deal with this daily communities across Chicago deal with this daily, and it has to stop. There are more good people willing to step forward.”

He said while this is a singular incident, many families are dealing with “domestic terrorism.” He said his mission is to put an end to the violence.

“It will not deter the people on 43rd in Fairfield, it will not deter anyone in any of the other gang blocks in my ward and I hope this there’s other people in Chicago to stand up and say enough,” Lopez said. “This is our gang members trying to terrorize our neighborhoods,” Lopez said.

When asked about Mayor Lori Lightfoot, he said she has not been on his radar as he focuses on his family.

Mayor Lightfoot and Lopez, one of her harshest critics, engaged in an angry and foul-mouthed argument over the city’s handling of the widespread violence during the recent looting and protests in Chicago.

During a conference call with all 50 aldermen on May 31 to discuss the city’s response to the looting, Lopez accused the mayor of being unprepared when looting spread from downtown to the neighborhoods that weekend.

Lopez and Lightfoot have been at odds throughout her time in office, and he’s been one of the most consistent votes against her in City Council, having called her 2020 budget plan “bloated” and no more than smoke and mirrors.