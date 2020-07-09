DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man escaped injury Thursday morning when three men riding Divvy bikes shot up his car as he was pulling into a parking lot in the South Loop.

Police said the 62-year-old man was trying to park in a lot near Wabash and Balbo around 4:15 a.m., when at least one of three men on Divvy bikes started shooting, striking his car four times.

The driver wasn’t injured, and provided police a description of the attackers. Officers later arrested three men less than a block away.

A handgun was recovered from inside a vehicle that belonged to a person the three suspects were talking to shortly before the shooting.

Area Three detectives are investigating.