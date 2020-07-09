Cubs, Sox Release 2021 Season SchedulesBecause of COVID-19, teams have a shortened schedule and recently resumed practice earlier this month.

Chicago Public Schools To Allow Sports Programs To Resume Practice Next WeekThe district announced Thursday that schools can begin summer sports programming on Monday "for the potential return of high school sports in the fall."

'Always Fun To Play As Part Of A Team': Taylor Fritz On Joining Philadelphia Freedoms, World Team Tennis For 2020 SeasonWorld Team Tennis kicks off its 2020 season starting this weekend July 12 and top American men's player Taylor Fritz is looking forward to having some fun with the team events.

CBS Now Home To UEFA Champions League, Other UEFA Competitions Beginning In AugustThe network and its digital streaming platform CBS All Access will now air all UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League matches beginning in August.

Kyle Schwarber Expected To Be Cubs' Designated Hitter Often This SeasonAt Cubs camp, there is a lot of newness for Kyle Schwarber to get used to, which likely includes a lot of time at designated hitter with it being added to the National League this season.

Fans Can Buy Cardboard Cutouts Of Themselves In Stands At Sox Games; No Decision Yet On Opening Day Starting PitcherYou may not be able to attend the White Sox opening homestand, but a reasonable facsimile of you can! Fans can submit a photo and have their cardboard cutout sit in the stands for the first three home games against the Minnesota Twins.