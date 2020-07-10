CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and another was wounded when someone ran up and shot them Friday morning as they were standing on a sidewalk in Humboldt Park.
Police said the victims were standing on the 4000 block of West Potomac Avenue shortly before 11 a.m., when a man ran up and started shooting.
A 20- to 30-year-old man was shot four times — once in the face, once in the chest, and twice in the torso — and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 30-year-old man was shot in the hip, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
No one was in custody Friday afternoon.
Area Five detectives are investigating.