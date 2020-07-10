CHICAGO (CBS)– The Archdiocese of Chicago Catholic Schools announced plans to reopen in the fall.
“Office of Catholic Schools has been working diligently to develop a specific plan for reopening through consultation with several groups, including the Archdiocesan COVID-19 Task,” school officials said in a written statement.
All students over the age of 2 and employees will be required to wear masks indoors. There will be new pick-up and drop-off locations as well as well as required temperatures checks.
Social distancing plans will be in place to ensure limited contact between students.
Families will have the choice to continue online learning.
The Archdiocese of Chicago Catholic schools serve nearly 70,000 students in 199 schools in Cook and Lake counties.