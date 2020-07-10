CHICAGO (CBS)– A shooting and chase ended with a car striking a building in the River North neighborhood just before 3 a.m. Friday.
According to preliminary information from police, a 22-year-old man was driving eastbound on Superior with a 21-year-old woman when two white sedans approached. Police said a man exited one of the cars and fired multiple shots.
The female victim was shot in the arm and leg. The 22-year-old driver returned fire, striking one of the offenders. Police said the driver had a valid FOID card and Conceal Carry License.
As the victims drove away, the white vehicles side swiped their car, causing it to crash into a building in the 100 block of West Huron Street.
An injured person in the offending vehicle was dropped off at Lurie Children’s Hospital and transferred to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.
No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.