CHICAGO (CBS) — For the second day in a row, Illinois has topped 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, a new upward trend that has seen new daily cases more than double since Tuesday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,317 new confirmed cases on Friday, including 25 additional deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 151,767 cases in all 102 counties, including 7,144 deaths.
In the past day, Illinois has reported 32,987 virus tests, for a 4% positivity rate in the past day. The seven-day average positive test rate stands at 2.9%, up from the seven-day average of 2.6% reported on Thursday. To date, Illinois has reported 1,911,743 tests.
As of Thursday night, 1,436 virus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 306 in intensive care, and 155 on ventilators. While the number of patients on ventilators is up slightly from Thursday, the total numbers being treated in hospitals and in the ICU are down slightly from Thursday.
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 94% statewide recovery rate as of Friday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.