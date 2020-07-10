CHICAGO (CBS) — It was not clear exactly how much Michael Kopech would contribute for the White Sox this season, but now it is clear — none. The young, highly touted pitcher has decided not to participate this season.
In a statement, GM Rick Hahn said the organization understands and supports this difficult decision.
Kopech appeared ready to return from Tommy John surgery at spring training in March when Hahn said he was throwing without restrictions.
It’s not clear whether this decision was coronavirus related or had something to do with returning from injury. Kopech had already been sitting out summer camp due to what the team was calling personal reasons.
Kopech may have the most upside of any Sox pitcher, but he will now go more than 900 days between MLB starts when he returns in 2021.