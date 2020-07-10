CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman died after falling onto Brown Line tracks early Friday morning.
The incident took place at the Rockwell station around 2:30 a.m.
According to preliminary information from police, the woman was discovered on the tracks and investigators believe she was electrocuted when her leg touched the third rail.
Police do not know how the woman got into the tracks, but said foul play is not suspected. She was not struck by a train. A death investigation is underway.
Trains are running.