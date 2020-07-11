By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s summer in Chicago, and a great way to enjoy it is in a little roadster that puts a smile on your face.
It looks like it’s going 100 when it’s standing still. So imagine how exciting it gets when you press the pedal to the metal. The Toyota Supra is a ball to drive. Look at its knife-edge handling.
The heart of the Toyota Supra is the BMW Z4, but Toyota has put a special spin on this car that really sets it apart from its BMW counterpart. The gorgeous styling of this little two-seater turns a lot of head and generates a ton of comments and questions.
The Supra is powered by a six cylinder turbo that rockets you to 60 miles per hour in about four and a half seconds. The car has wonderful acceleration, fun precise handling and a responsive automatic transmission that is especially impressive in sport mode. Supra gets an MPG rating of 26 in the city and 31 on the highway with premium gas.
The Supra is the return of a legendary Toyota model.
If you are looking for a sports car like the Audi TT, Porsche Boxster or Mazda Miata, the Toyota Supra has to be on your test drive list.