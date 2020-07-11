CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have released photos of the getaway car in the murder of 13-year-old Amaria Jones, who was in the middle of showing her mom a dance move at their home in South Austin last month, when a stray bullet pierced the window of the family’s home.

Police said someone inside the silver coupe — believed to be an Infiniti G35 or G37 — fired multiple shots at a group of people on the front porch of a home on the 1000 block of North Leclaire Avenue on June 20. The car had tinted windows, and no front license plate.

One of the bullets went through a first-floor window, and struck Amaria in the neck as she was showing her mother a dance routine.

“I turned around and I was looking for her and she was on the ground reaching out like this, holding her neck,” Amaria’s mother, Lawanda Jones, said last month. “I was like, what?! What?! What?!”

Police said the shooter fled the scene heading west on Thomas Street.

Amaria was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition. She died at the hospital about half an hour later.

Two boys, ages 15 and 16, who were on the porch also were wounded in the shooting, but survived.

“The last thought that I have of my baby is her reaching out with blood gushing out her neck,” Jones said.

The bullet that killed Amaria went through a “Chicago Lives Matter” sign that still hangs at the home.

“They talk about the police killing — killing our citizens. They’re killing each other off,” Jones said. “Our kids are not safe no more. Period. You can’t sit on your porch. You can’t even be in your own house. You’ll get killed.”

Jones also lost a nephew to gun violence one year ago, just three blocks from where her daughter was shot and killed this weekend.

She is calling on the person who shot and killed her daughter this weekend to turn themselves in.

Police said anyone who recognizes the vehicle from the shooting, or who has any other information on Amaria’s death, should call Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8252.