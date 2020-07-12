CHICAGO (CBS) — A search was under way for a carjacking suspect whom police followed from Skokie to the city’s Northwest Side Sunday night.
Skokie police said at 6:37 p.m., they were called to the purple parking garage at Westfield Old Orchard Mall, after a man reported that two men stole his gray Infiniti sedan at gunpoint. The men got in the car and drove off in it, police said.
The victim was not injured.
A Skokie police squad saw the stolen car headed south on the Edens Expressway and tried to pull it over, but the carjackers did not stop and crossed into Lincolnwood and then Chicago, police said. The Skokie police squad car chased the vehicle until it crashed into an unoccupied parked car at Irving Park Road and Keeler Avenue in the Old Irving Park neighborhood, near the Kennedy Expressway exit.
The suspects bailed from the car, and one of them was apprehended on Keeler Avenue between Byron and Grace streets, police said. He was identified as a juvenile offender, police said.
Skokie and Chicago Police were searching late Sunday for the second suspect.