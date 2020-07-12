CHICAGO (CBS) — If you are due in traffic court at the Daley Center, you probably don’t have to leave home. Most cases are being scheduled for video conference via Zoom.
Check for the time, date and room number on your ticket to find the Zoom information.
The chief judge’s office says do not come to court if you’re not scheduled for an in-person hearing.
If you need to make a payment you can do it by phone through the clerk’s office.
If you do go in person, with court’s back in session there are long lines to get into the Daley Center. Tents are set up to provide some shade. People entering the Daley Center must wear face coverings, get their temperatures checked and answer health screening questions.