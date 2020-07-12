CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday announced 954 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths.
The figure brings the total number of cases diagnosed in Illinois to 153,916 and the deaths to 7,187.
The deaths reported Sunday included two women and one man in their 60s, two women and five men in their 70s, two women in their 80s, and two women in their 90s in Cook County.
The deaths also included one man in his 60s in Will County, and three people in counties outside the Chicago area.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have returned 38,894 tests for a total of 1,982,982. The preliminary seven-day positivity rate for July 5-July 11 is 3 percent.
As of Saturday night, 1,342 people statewide were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19, 311 were in the ICU, and 127 were on ventilators.