White Sox Pitcher Michael Kopech Won't Play In 2020 SeasonWhite Sox pitcher Michael Kopech has decided not to participate this season.

Cubs' Kimbrel Adjusting To New Normal; No Fans May Equal Less AdrenalineThe Chicago Cubs are still plowing forward without a reported positive coronavirus test among their players.

Chicago Fire FC Moves To New Group In MLS Is Back Tournament After Nashville Removed Due To COVID-19 CasesThe Chicago Fire FC have been moved to a new group in Orlando after Nashville was removed from the MLS Is Back Tournament following nine positive coronavirus tests among their players.

Big Ten Fall Sports Move To Conference Only Amid COVID-19 PandemicThe Big Ten conference announced Thursday that all fall sports, including football, will be conference only for fall sports.

Cubs, Sox Release 2021 Season SchedulesBecause of COVID-19, teams have a shortened schedule and recently resumed practice earlier this month.

Chicago Public Schools To Allow Sports Programs To Resume Practice Next WeekThe district announced Thursday that schools can begin summer sports programming on Monday "for the potential return of high school sports in the fall."