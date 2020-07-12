CHICAGO (CBS) — A Transportation Security Administration worker at O’Hare International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19, the agency announced Sunday evening.
The officer worked at Terminal 2 at the airport and was at work Sunday morning before being sent home upon receiving the positive diagnosis.
Per TSA Policy, local leadership has identified employees who may have come into close contact with the person during the past 48 hours. Those employees will have to self-quarantine.
The lanes where the officer worked in Terminal 2 and the employee break room were also deep cleaned earlier Sunday.
The TSA has kept a chart of airports nationwide where TSA employees have tested positive for coronavirus. Before Sunday, 42 TSA screening employees and one non-screening employee at O’Hare, and five TSA screeners at Midway international Airport, have tested positive.
The latest agent to test positive at O’Hare will be added to the list Monday morning.
Anyone who thinks they may have into contact with a TSA officer who has tested positive for the virus and is concerned is advised to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for travel-associated exposure to COVID-19.