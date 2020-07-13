CHICAGO (CBS) — Wednesday is the extended tax day deadline.
It’s coming fast, so here’s some last minute tips if you’ve put it off until now.
First, if you don’t have tax filing software to do things online, you can go with the big names like TurboTax, but if you make under $69,000, you can get free tax filing software from the Internal Revenue Service. It’s on the agency’s website.
Also, don’t get in trouble by misunderstanding what an extension means.
“An extension to file is not an extension to pay. So if you’re in a situation where you owe taxes you’re still going to need to estimate how much your tax payment needs to be and make that payment by July 15 order to avoid any penalties or interest,” said Kathy Pickering, Chief Tax Officer, H&R Block.
If you need a payment extension, that’s different than a filing extension. That can buy you up to 120 days. And you can also set-up installment plans with the IRS if you’re coming up short.