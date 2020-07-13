CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman was shot while riding in an SUV on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Monday morning.
Illinois State Police said the shooting took place around 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes between 51st and 57th streets.
Shooting investigation BLOCKS ALL LOCAL LANES on OB Dan Ryan at 47th. Use the express lanes or avoid the Ryan entirely if you can. Locals are parked from 31st. pic.twitter.com/I7kvEI81iO
— Jeanette Hudson (@JHudsontraffic) July 13, 2020
The woman was a passenger in an SUV at the time of the shooting. She was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and is expected to recover.
According to Illinois State Police, multiple shell casings have been recovered.
Southbound lanes have reopened.