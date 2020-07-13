DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman was shot while riding in an SUV on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Monday morning.

Illinois State Police said the shooting took place around 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes between 51st and 57th streets.

The woman was a passenger in an SUV at the time of the shooting. She was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and is expected to recover.

According to Illinois State Police, multiple shell casings have been recovered.

Southbound lanes have reopened.