By Mary Kay Kleist

CHICAGO (CBS) — Another quiet and pleasant night lies ahead, with partly cloudy conditions and a low of 70.

There will be many dry hours on Wednesday before storms develop. The best chance for that activity is 4-10 p.m. The better severe threat is downstate.

Hour By Hour: 07.14.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

6:15 p.m. Wednesday: 07.14.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The Storm Prediction Center has the Chicago area in a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather. Localized flooding and damaging winds are the biggest concern.

Storm Prediction Center: 07.14.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The high for Wednesday is 88.

High Temperatures: 07.14.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

7 Day: 07.14.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

After that system departs, heat builds into the weekend with highs in the mid-90s and a feels-like temp in the triple digits.

Mary Kay Kleist