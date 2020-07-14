CHICAGO (CBS) — Another quiet and pleasant night lies ahead, with partly cloudy conditions and a low of 70.
There will be many dry hours on Wednesday before storms develop. The best chance for that activity is 4-10 p.m. The better severe threat is downstate.
The Storm Prediction Center has the Chicago area in a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather. Localized flooding and damaging winds are the biggest concern.
The high for Wednesday is 88.
After that system departs, heat builds into the weekend with highs in the mid-90s and a feels-like temp in the triple digits.