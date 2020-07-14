NORTHBROOK, Ill. (CBS) — A New York City man was charged Tuesday in a crash that left two people dead on the Tri-State Tollway in the north suburbs.
Josue S. Noboa, 22, was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a fatal crash and two counts of reckless homicide.
Around 10:26 a.m. April 21, Illinois State Police were called to a three-vehicle crash on the tollway (Interstate 94) near Half Day Road, on the cusp of Bannockburn and Lincolnshire.
Two commercial vehicles and a gray 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT-8 were involved. The driver of the Jeep, Christopher A. Lopez, 30, of the Bronx, lost control and sideswiped one commercial vehicle, and then hit the other, state police said.
Lopez and his front-seat passenger – Roberta S. Harris, 29, of Chicago – both died in the crash.
Following the crash, state police learned that Lopez and Noboa, of Manhattan, were possibly drag-racing before the crash. On Monday, an arrest warrant was issued for Noboa.
At 7:30 p.m., state police and Northbrook police placed Noboa under arrest.
His bond was set at $1 million, and he remained in custody at the Lake County Sheriff’s Adult Corrections Facility Tuesday.