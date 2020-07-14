CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Tuesday asked for the public’s help in finding nine suspects in two arsons that occurred during civil unrest and looting downtown on the evening of Saturday, May 30.
The first incident happened at 6:50 p.m. that evening in the 400 block of Lower North Michigan Avenue. Police are seeking six suspects in that case and released a surveillance photo.
The second happened in the 0-99 block of West Jackson Boulevard at 9:49 p.m. that night, and five suspects are being sought.
Police did not specify what the suspects are believed to have set on fire.
Late last month, Chicago Police and federal authorities asked for help identifying 18 other people suspected in 53 arson incidents across Chicago in late May and early June, as the looting spread across Chicago in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Chicago Police, FBI, and ATF investigators have scoured hours of surveillance video from the looting, and released images and video of 18 people believed to be responsible for 53 acts of arson between May 30 and June 3.
Anyone who recognizes any of the people in any of the photos and videos should call Chicago police or the ATF. Tips can be submitted anonymously to atftips@atf.gov, cpdtip.com, or CPD’s anonymous hotline at 312-745-6233.