CHICAGO (CBS) — With 10 days away from the start of the season, Tim Anderson and the White Sox having fun. Anderson was hit by a pitch from Drew Anderson in the scrimmage and he starts a fake fight while social distancing.
The White Sox roster is loaded with young talent. But they also added the veteran presence of All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal this off season to help the inexperienced pitching staff.
“There will not be a gray area. Sixty games is a very small window that we have to put everything together. It will either be really good, or it will be really bad,” Grandal said.
The Chicago Cubs will play an intra-squad game Tuesday night at Wrigley. Willson Contreras has been vocal since spring about the disappointments of last season.
Determined to bounce back, he said he’d love to play all 60 games, if David Ross will let him. Maybe some of them as the designated hitter.