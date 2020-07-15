CHICAGO (CBS)– Storms are on the way.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 80s. Showers and storms are expected later in the afternoon and into the evening.
Severe storms are possible in southwest areas, but areas are under a marginal risk.
After a chance of storms Wednesday night, near-average temperatures return for the day on Thursday.
Heat returns for the weekend as temperatures climb to the 90s by Friday and continue through next week. Storms are possible on Sunday.