CHICAGO (CBS) — A loving father and grandfather was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood, and now his family wants justice.

“The best father I could ask for. always there when I need him. Someone to talk to. Strong, outgoing,” said Walter Williams Jr.’s daughter DeMarshay Williams. “Just loved people. He was an all over good guy.”

Her father was on his way to a convenience store for cigarettes. He was riding his bike around 2:20 a.m. on Monday, July 13th. The 72-year-old was just a block away from his house when he was hit by someone driving a car. The person kept going.

The Vietnam veteran and father of three died right there on the 1500 block of South Central Park in the community he called home his entire life.

“He fought for our country. He was never supposed to die like that,” said DeMarshay.

DeMarshay said her father had nine grandchildren and doted on every one of them.

“The best Papa ever,” she said. “I wish they was even here, to bring like, amazing! We’d tell them no. He’d tell them yes and sneak and give them stuff. What grandpas do!”

She has been struggling to explain his death to them, that a person hit him with a car and left him to die in the street.

She also has a message for the person who hit her father.

“I mean, you know you hit him,” she said. “You know, he deserves justice. I mean, if it was a mistake, then you say that. I don’t know if you were scared or what, but turn yourself in. Do the right thing! I just want justice for my father.”

Police say right now there is no one in custody.

DeMarshay hopes with her public appeal that changes soon.