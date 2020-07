Dominik Kubalik Named 1 of 3 Finalists For Calder TrophyDominik Kubalik is one of three finalists for the Calder Trophy, given to the top rookie in the NHL.

Cubs' Anthony Rizzo Hopes To Be Off Injured List Before Season StartsAnthony Rizzo is hopeful he won't have to start the season on the injured list. The Cubs' first baseman has been a spectator the last week of camp due to his back issues.

Memorial Tournament Is 'The Ultimate PGA Tour Event,' Says CBS Sports' Frank NobiloThe Memorial Tournament welcomes Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and the world's top-five players for another PGA Tour event at Muirfield Village.

'World TeamTennis Comes Down To One Point On Any Given Match': Former USTA President Katrina Adams Discusses Her Role As Analyst With WTT For CBS Sports NetworkThe former President, Chairperson and CEO of the USTA discusses the 2020 World TeamTennis season and what she has liked about it so far.

Luke Stuckmeyer: 'Twins Number One, White Sox Number Two' In AL Central'The young and promising White Sox could contend in the AL Central in a shortened season, though overtaking the Twins might be a challenge.

Sox, Cubs Continue Summer Practice Sessions