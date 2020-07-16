CHICAGO (CBS)–The Chicago Teachers Union is pushing for remote learning in the fall.
The union says Chicago Public Schools and the mayor have yet to provide a concrete plan of how to ensure safety if students and teachers go back into the classroom and resume in-person teaching.
CTU will hold a press conference on Zoom to discuss reopening schools.
They argue there’s still no guarantee that CPS will provide masks, other PPE or even testing.
So, they’ve developed their own report, detailing some of what they’d like to see happen if schools move back to in-person learning.
The report includes staggered arrival and pick-up times, drastically reduced class sizes of no more than 12 students per classroom and even instructions provided in outdoor settings when possible.
Mayor Lori lightfoot maintains CPS will unveil its plan for the fall semester soon.
“The reality is, we’re here in mid July, CPS doesn’t typically start school until after Labor Day, a lot can happen between now then,” Lightfoot said.
CTU plans to hold a protest and car caravan on July 22.