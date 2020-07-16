CHICAGO (CBS) — In front of the other starting pitchers, Cubs Manager David Ross let Kyle Hendricks know he would be the Opening Day starter.

The Opening Day game is coming up on Friday, July 24, against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Hendricks got the nod over Yu Darvish, who Ross said will throw second in the rotation.

It’s the first career opening day start for Hendricks, who has been consistently good since joining the team in 2014.

“It’s just a really cool experience for me just be able to say that it’s happened, obviously, but it was even cooler just to have the other guys in the room with me and just congratulating me for my first one. I’ve put in a lot of hard work – not only this past offseason, but during the time off; quarantine, changing my routine workout-wise so I can be a little stronger than I was before,” Hendricks said. “I want to be that guy for my team just to be out there and take the ball every fifth day and go deep – go deep in games and eat up innings.”

“He’s further along than any of our starters, and it just makes sense for the work he’s put in and his résumé is an easy indication,” Ross said. “I’ve had that in my mind for a little while.”

Meanwhile for the White Sox, Yoan Moncada returned to the White Sox for the first time on the field since summer camp began. He and pitcher Jose Ruiz had been on the 10-day injured list for undisclosed reasons.

Moncada is coming off a breakout 2019 season, but now has just over a week to get ready for this season. Manager Rick Renteria is also back after attending a family funeral in California.