CHICAGO (CBS)– U.S. Customs and Boarder Protection officers in Louisville seized a shipment of a dangerous opioid that was heading to Chicago.
According to officials, the shipment of acrylfentanyl from Ocotepec, Mexico and was shipped to a residence in Chicago. The shipment was seized by CBP on July 10.
The shipment “was manifested as Handmade Wooden Picture Gifts and weighed 52 lbs.” Officials said the narcotics were found in the frames after x-rays on the shipment.
“CBP officers were able test some of the powder, which came back as acrylfentanyl,” officials said.
Officials said acrylfentanyl is a synthetic opioid and “compared to other opioid medications, most types of fentanyl are extremely powerful.”