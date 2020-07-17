DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Charlie De Mar
CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of protesters and Chicago police officers squared off at Chicago’s Grant Park Friday night.

A large group of protesters at a rally to defund the police was seen attempting to tear down the Columbus statue in the park.

Police said at least a dozen people were arrested and several officers were hospitalized after being hit by objects that were thrown at them.

Around 8:15 p.m. police had pushed demonstrators back from the statue, leaving a clear line between the statue, police and demonstrators.

The statue remained standing after police pushed the group back, but graffiti could be seen at the base.

CBS 2’s Marissa Parra was on scene reporting for CBSN when the stressful situation got even more heated. Her phone was knocked out of her hands as police moved to push her back.

This is a developing story. 

