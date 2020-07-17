CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of protesters and Chicago police officers squared off at Chicago’s Grant Park Friday night.
A large group of protesters at a rally to defund the police was seen attempting to tear down the Columbus statue in the park.
Protesters are currently trying to pull down the Columbus statue in Grant Park @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/DAGcrsYzvD
— Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) July 18, 2020
Police said at least a dozen people were arrested and several officers were hospitalized after being hit by objects that were thrown at them.
Protesters clash with @Chicago_Police following reports of fights with offficers after a Defund Police rally @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/yNoejl7e2q
— Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) July 18, 2020
Around 8:15 p.m. police had pushed demonstrators back from the statue, leaving a clear line between the statue, police and demonstrators.
Police have pushed demonstrators back from Columbus statue. Now a clear line between the statue, police and demonstrators. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/4vmIieJwAn
— Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) July 18, 2020
The statue remained standing after police pushed the group back, but graffiti could be seen at the base.
CBS 2’s Marissa Parra was on scene reporting for CBSN when the stressful situation got even more heated. Her phone was knocked out of her hands as police moved to push her back.
And on the other side, here were a few protesters who first blocked my camera and then proceeded to try to take it out of my hands — this was not live
Afterwards, a few other protesters came to ask if I was okay and if I would refrain from filming protesters’ faces @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/wQy8rD6iwa
— Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) July 18, 2020
This is a developing story.