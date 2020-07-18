CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of protesters clashed with police officers at the Christopher Columbus statue in Chicago’s Grant Park Friday night. Some of them tried to tear down the statue and even turned on the officers, attacking at least 18 of them during the demonstration.

Some officers were treated at the scene while others were hospitalized. Four protesters were also hurt in the confrontation with police.

Police say 14 people were arrested and could face charges including battery of a police officer and mob action.

The demonstration started at Buckingham Fountain as a protest to defund the police before moving south into Grant Park. The situation escalated very quickly as more people showed up. Chicago police officers provided security, but once the crowd got to Grant Park things took a violent turn.

Some protesters defaced and tried to tear down the Christopher Columbus statue, which had been covered in a tarp for weeks.

At some point officers were also attacked. The Chicago Police Department says some protesters were throwing fireworks, rocks, frozen bottles and other objects at officers in riot gear.

Officers were left with no choice but to use pepper spray to clear out the crowd and move them away from the park.

Some people in the crowd told CBS 2 that they saw police mishandling a woman. One man said he was trying to record the situation when an officer took his phone and threw it to the ground.

CPD released the following statement regarding the incident.