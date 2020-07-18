CHICAGO (CBS) — A heat advisory is in effect in the Chicago area from noon until 10 p.m. Saturday. The high will be in the mid 90s with a heat index near 105. Dew point temperatures will be in the low 70s, and the day will be mostly sunny, breezy, hot and humid.
Expect thunderstorms Saturday night. Chicago is at a marginal risk for severe weather. Southern Wisconsin is at a higher slight risk. Thunderstorms and heavy downpours and even hail are possible, especially to the north.
Sunday will bring the chance of showers and storms. The day will be hot and humid with a high temperature around 90, but it will feel like 98.
Forecast
Saturday: Heat Advisory. Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 95. Heat index up to 105.
Saturday night: Showers and storms late. Low of 80.
Sunday: Showers and storms. Near 90.