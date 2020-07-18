CHICAGO (CBS) — Dangerous heat settled on Chicago Saturday, prompting a heat advisory.

The advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday for all of Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana. Heat index values at or above 105 degrees were expected.

CBS 2’s Marissa Parra set out to see how Chicagoans were faring in the heat Saturday.

The Chicago Park District said it has activated more than 100 “spray-water features” – technical terms for what are essentially misting stations and splash pads – scattered throughout the city. A list can be found below:

And on this sizzling day in Chicago, the splash pads were put to good use – particularly now that COVID-19 has made the usual places to enjoy a hot summer day, like a beach, off limits.

Still Chicagoans find ways to deal with the heat.

“The heat doesn’t stop people,” said musician Derrick Tates. “It doesn’t stop Chicagoans, and it doesn’t stop people visiting Chicago.”

Not everyone was trying to escape the summer sun. Some embraced it.

“This is all energy! This is all energy!” said bucket boys drummer Howard Wallace. “We love it! We love it!”

For street performers and musicians, skipping the heat is not on the table.

“This is a source of income for me over the summer,” Tates said. “As long as I’m safe, it’s a necessary step to be able to live.”

And for Tates, staying safe means keeping water bottles on hand and masks on his face – in between playing the saxophone, of course.

“Yeah, I’m hot,” Tates said. “Thank goodness for the shade or else I’d have to hide from.”

We’ve seen in the last few decades where heat waves can turn deadly, so if you need to find a cooling station, you can find one by calling 311 or clicking here.

In suburban Cook County, the Bridgeiew Courthouse, 10220 S. 76th Ave. in Bridgeview, and the Skokie Courthouse, at 5600 Old Orchard Rd. in Skokie, are also open as cooling centers through 10 p.m. Sunday.