CHICAGO (CBS) — Two boys and a man were shot and wounded Sunday in the Auburn Gresham community.
Police said at 4:32 p.m., two boys ages 10 and 11 an da 27-year-old man were in front of a residence in the 8200 block of South Ada Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots.
The 10-year-old boy was struck in the ankle and calf, the 11-year-old boy was struck in the arm, and the man was struck in the leg and arm, police said.
The boys were taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital, while the man was taken to the U of C Medical Center. All were in good condition, police said.
As of 5:50 p.m., no one was in custody and Area Two detectives were investigating.