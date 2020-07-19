CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials announced Sunday that another 927 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and another two people died of the novel coronavirus. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 56,571. The total number of confirmed deaths has reached 2,629, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 193 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no confirmed positive case on record.
As of Sunday, nearly 36% of ICU beds and nearly 83% of ventilators were available statewide.
So far, 626,880 tests have been reported to the state, up from 614,455 on Saturday.