CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting that happened on I-65 in Lake County Saturday evening. Troopers responded to a call of shots fired by near the 243 mile marker shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to ISP.
A gray 2019 Dodge van was heading north on I-65 when it was rear ended by a white 2006 Chevrolet van. Both vehicles stopped, and the drivers began to fight. The driver of the van, James W. Shultz, 42, from Meridian, Mississippi, “is alleged to have swung and thrown thrown a knife at the driver of the Dodge van, George E. Glossop, 34, from Thorntown, Indiana,” officials said. According to police, Schultz attempted to leave the scene, and Glossop got a gun out of his holster and fired at the other driver’s tires, disabling the vehicle.
Glossop is a Thorntown Deputy Town Marshall and was off duty at the time of the incident.
Schultz “may have been impaired at the time of the crash,” according to ISP. Schultz failed field sobriety tests after initially refusing to take a certified chemical test for intoxication. He later consented to the test and results are pending.
Schultz was taken to the Lake County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.