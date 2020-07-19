KERRVILLE, Texas (CBS) — The police department in Niles on Sunday was mourning two officers – one retired, one active – killed in a motorcycle accident in Texas this weekend.
Retired Detective Joseph Paglia and Community Service Officer Michael White died in the crash on Saturday. Sgt. Joseph Lazo was injured and remained hospitalized Sunday night.
All three were riding with their Thin Blue Line motorcycle club in Kerrville, Texas, about an hour northwest of San Antonio, when an oncoming car crossed over the center line and into the group of riders.
Paglia was president of the Chicago chapter of the motorcycle club, while White was secretary.
Also killed was Jerry Wayne Harbour of Houston, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and pilot for Eastern Airlines, CBS affiliate KEYE-TV in Austin reported.
Nine others were injured.
Police said the driver who hit them was drunk at the time.