CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police on Sunday were investigating a shooting on the Ontario Feeder Ramp to the Kennedy Expressway earlier this weekend.

District Chicago troopers were called at 4:55 a.m. Saturday to the westbound Ontario Street Feeder Ramp at the junction with the Kennedy (I-90/94) after reports of a shooting.

Officers learned that one person in a vehicle had suffered a non-life-threatening injury when shots were fired from another vehicle headed in the same direction.

The Ontario Feeder Ramp was closed for several hours after the shooting.

The shooting remained under investigation Sunday evening.