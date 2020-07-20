CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were shot and wounded Monday night in the North Lawndale neighborhood.
The shooting happened in an alley near Lawndale Avenue and Douglas Boulevard at 7:59 p.m.
Police said a 31-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot to the right knee, a 38-year-old man went to Mount Sinai in good condition with a shot to the buttocks, a 51-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition with a shot to the ankle, a 56-year-old woman was taken to Stroger in good condition also with a shot to the ankle, and a 63-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition with a shot to the forearm.
Chopper 2 was there as paramedics treated one of the victims.
No one was in custody Monday night. Area Four detectives were investigating.