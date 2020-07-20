CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials on Monday announced 1,173 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past day, including six additional deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said Monday’s cases bring the statewide total to 162,748 confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,301 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
With 34,598 tests across Illinois in the past 24 hours, the positive test rate for Monday was 3.4%. The seven-day statewide positivity rate is now at 3.0%, compared to 2.6% two weeks ago.
As of Sunday night, 1,410 virus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 308 in intensive care, and 133 on ventilators.
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 95% statewide recovery rate as of Monday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.