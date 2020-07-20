CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday she has “great concerns” about hints from President Donald Trump that he could soon deploy federal agents to Chicago to crack down on gun violence and protests, similar to an approach in Portland, Oregon.

In recent days, Trump and his top aides have suggested he’ll be taking actions in Chicago and other cities to address violent crime.

Trump repeatedly has criticized Chicago’s handling of gun violence during his term, and last week he vowed to bring down crime in cities like Chicago “even if we have to go in and take over.”

Asked Monday about the possibility of Trump sending federal agents to Chicago to help deal with violence and protests, Lightfoot said “I have great concerns about that, particularly given the track record in the city of Portland.”

“We don’t need federal agents, without any insignia, taking people off the street and holding them, I think, unlawfully. That’s not what we need,” she added.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum late Friday sued Homeland Security and the Marshals Service in federal court. The complaint says that unidentified federal agents have grabbed people off Portland’s streets “without warning or explanation, without a warrant, and without providing any way to determine who is directing this action.”

Rosenblum said she was seeking a temporary restraining order to “immediately stop federal authorities from unlawfully detaining Oregonians.”

“The current escalation of fear and violence in downtown Portland is being driven by federal law enforcement tactics that are entirely unnecessary,” Rosenblum said in a statement.

The administration has enlisted federal agents, including the U.S. Marshals Special Operations Group and an elite U.S. Customs and Border Protection team based on the U.S.-Mexico border, to protect federal property.

But Oregon Public Broadcasting reported this week that some agents had been driving around in unmarked vans and snatching protesters from streets not near federal property, without identifying themselves.

The Chicago Tribune reported the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is planning to deploy about 150 federal agents to Chicago this week, to assist other federal law enforcement agencies and Chicago police in crime-fighting efforts.

The reported move comes as Chicago continues to struggle with increased numbers of shootings and murders this year. Over the past weekend, at least 70 people were shot in Chicago, 11 of them fatally.

Lightfoot said, if the president truly wants to help with violent crime, there are a number of better things the White House could do to, such as helping get illegal guns off the streets.

“Every year, our police department takes more illegal crime guns than NYPD and LAPD combined, and that’s because they are flowing over the border from Indiana. They’re coming up from southern states like Mississippi, and we have gun dealers just at the border of our city that are selling illegal guns,” she said.

“He could fully fund the ATF here in Chicago. He could fully fund additional prosecutors to focus on gun violence cases. He could empower the ATF to actually do what they’re supposed to do, which is go after illegal gun sales, go after federally licensed gun dealers that aren’t doing their jobs, are selling to people that they know are straw purchasers that have no intent whatsoever to possess those guns, and turn them over in a parking lot to the real person who’s going to take those guns. These are some easy, simple things that the president could do,” she added. “He could make sure that we close the gun show loophole. We could pass universal background checks. We could make sure that people that aren’t allowed to fly don’t get guns. These are simple things that could happen if the president is serious about helping us with the violence, and the thing that he can do is to stop the flow of illegal guns in our city.”

