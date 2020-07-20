CHICAGO (CBS) — Only on 2.

They stood in line for hours Monday, trying to pick up their missing mail. In some cases, it’s letters and packages they’ve been waiting weeks for.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports, more viewers are reaching out saying they’re getting the runaround from the post office.

In the past four months, CBS 2 heard from people in Park Manor, Hyde Park, North Lawndale and Ashburn Wrightwood.

Fredricka Williams had a certified letter for a July 15 court date, mailed to her on June 5th. She got the letter after the court date and a month and a half, after it was mailed.

“I’ve had to pick up our own mail, simply because it wasn’t being delivered,” said Williams.

“This is ridiculous! This is really ridiculous! We can’t count on the mail. I am a taxpayer,” said Erma Houston.

“We were having meetings with the post office about our mail, not getting our mail, getting the wrong mail,” added Juanita Eason.

Those in the Ashburn Wrightwood neighborhood rely on a post office at 79th and Lawndale to deliver their mail. They all said that’s not been happening on a regular basis.

“Something just needs to be done about it,” said Jeannette Tinnelle.

CBS 2 has been told, the line often stretches around the block. Jevon and Louise Hill waited in line Monday morning for three packages they didn’t get.

“I haven’t received mail since Wednesday of last week. We haven’t received mail since Wednesday,” said Jevon and Louise Hill.

Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) said he’s been told by postal workers, out of the 26 routes in the community, only 10 routes are being delivered by postal workers. He said he’s gotten more than 100 complaints in the past year.

“It’s beyond me. That’s why we are reaching out to the (Illinois U.S. Congressman) Bobby Rush because they’re mandated by the federal government,” Curtis said.

He said during the pandemic, delivery has gotten even worse.

“Workers just don’t want to come to work anymore and they’re blaming the COVID on their reason not to come to work,” Curtis said.

At the post office at 83rd and Ashland, in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, photos show the line going down the block Monday morning. Ald. Howard Brookins (21st) told CBS 2 people, among them seniors, have waited for as long as three hours in line just to get their mail.

Both Curtis and Brookins’ wards fall in Congresman Bobby Rush’s district. Rush is having a telephone town hall at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday to listen to community concerns and address this at the federal level.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service said customers should call their consumer affairs office. we’ll have the number on our website.

To join in the telephone town hall on Tuesday, call 833-380-0416.