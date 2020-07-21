CHICAGO (CBS) — The women’s soccer club is in the NWSL semifinals Wednesday night in Utah, where they will face the Sky Blue FC.

The Tournament is wide open after most of the top seeds were knocked out last weekend.

CBS 2’s Luke Stuckmeyer chatted Tuesday with Red Stars forward Katie Johnson about facing her old team, life in the Utah bubble, and what it would mean to win a championship.

The Sky Blue FC traded Johnson in 2019. Stuckmeyer asked her if there would be a little extra excitement if she got to beat them and go to the finals.

“Always – I think when you go against… and you know some of the teammates a little bit more, so you become a little bit more competitive,” Johnson said.

What will it take for the Red Stars to get to the finals?

“I think we always bring the grit and the heart. I think it’s just going to be putting away our chances, and I think we’ll do fine defensively, so if we do that, I think we’ll make it to the finals and win it,” Johnson said.

You can watch that Red Stars match at 9 p.m. Wednesday, live streaming on CBS All Access.