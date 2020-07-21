CHICAGO (CBS) — Some employees say there is no transparency, no protocol, and no direct information about COVID-19 cases about Chicago Park District facilities.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Tuesday evening, employees said at least three parks shut down this month because of positive coronavirus cases, but employees are not being told about it.

One of those parks is Haas Park, at 2402 N. Washtenaw Ave. in Logan Square. It was the latest to shut down.

Employees said the shutdown is because of COVID-19. But you’d never know it by walking by or even calling. There is no explanation.

But a longtime Chicago Park District employee, who asked to have their identity hidden for job protection purposes, said Haas Park is not the first one to close because of the virus.

“We, as employees, are not being notified. There’s no protocol in place. It’s word of mouth that we’re finding out from each other,” said the employee.

A memo now circulating among park district employees mentions the COVID case at Haas by name, then asks staffers to help come clean the park. The employee wondered why there was not a company on standby to do that.

“If this happened at a school, you would never just not do anything or ask the school next door come on over and help clean up,” the employee said.

Other employees told CBS 2 Columbus Park, at 500 S. Central Ave. in Austin, is now temporarily closed for the same reason. A staffer at Blackhawk Park, at 2318 N. Lavergne Ave. in Belmont Cragin, confirmed that park had been closed for COVID too.

And it does not just impact employees. It could also affect families who use the parks or kids who attend day camps.

“You can’t go on our website and see a listing of parks closed for cleaning purposes,” said the employee. “So, you could be a neighbor of that park, and you stopped in yesterday to use the restroom and pick up one of the free lunches that are being offered to the community. And now the park is closed because of the positive COVID test, and you have no way of finding that out.”

Staffers have to find out amongst themselves, the employee reiterated.

“Because supervisors at locations re helping to inform other supervisors, so that we, at least internally, we can figure stuff out. But it’s all just hush-hush,” the employee said. “It just doesn’t make sense. I mean, it’s nobody’s fault if COVID happens at a park. however, it is your fault if you’re not telling your employees what’s going on.”

The apparent lack of transparency flies in the face of what Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and public health officials say is key to stopping the COVID-19 spread. The staffer said park district higher-ups need a plan.

“Currently, there is no protocol in place for what happens when there is a positive COVID test. We’re just kinda flying by the seat of our pants,” said the staffer.

Late Tuesday, Chicago Park District Michelle Lemons issued a statement on this issue.

The statement read, “In each instance, the district took immediate action and followed proper procedures as outlined by the Chicago Department of Public Health, including notifying staff and parents of any minors involved in programming to ensure the safety of anyone involved.”

Lemons’ statement also said each park was disinfected and cleaned “in accordance with health and safety guidelines.”

But that is exactly the opposite of what the Park District employee said.

Lemons also confirmed there was a fourth case at a fourth park, which Lemons confirmed. But that park, Kozlov was told, never shut down – but had been cleaned.