CHICAGO (CBS)– A 3-year-old girl was shot in the head while riding in a car early Wednesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.
The girl’s parents told police that two men, standing in the 2400 block of 74th Street just before 1 a.m., fired shots at their car.
The girl was hit in the head. Police said she also suffered scratches to her eyes, possibly from shattered glass.
Police said her parents were able to flag down an unknown person to take them to Jackson Park Hospital. The child was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.
The girl’s parents were not injured.
No one is in custody and police are investigating.