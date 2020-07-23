DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Jermont Terry
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 7-year-old boy died and five others were hospitalized when a boat flipped over on the South Branch of the Chicago River early Wednesday evening. A total of nine people ended up in the water.

The boat flipped over on the South Branch near 1500 S. Lumber St., just north of Ping Tom Memorial Park.

Police provided an update on the death of the 7-year-old boy early Thursday morning.

The Fire Department said there were nine victims. The 7-year-old boy was taken to Mercy Hospital in critical condition and died overnight, while five more were hospitalized in good condition.

Three others refused medical treatment, the Fire Department said.