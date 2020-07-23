CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and working with a career coach to bring you advice about looking for a landing a job.
This week, Lynee Alves, president of Interview Like An Expert, has three proven strategies for your job search.
“Candidates need to be extremely clear on their top strengths and skills,” Alves said. “By being clear, I mean making sure this information is clear and written on your resume and LinkedIn profile and that you can speak to it effectively in an interview situation.”
Alves says the second step is focusing on jobs that align with your previous experience. She recommends only applying to jobs that you are qualified for based on the posted requirements.
She said the third step to job search success is to stay consistent and committed.
“Identifying what I need to do today or this week,” Alves said. “Whether that’s apply to a certain number of jobs, identify some jobs I’m interested in, connect with some people or update my resume on my LinkeIn profile.”
Alves says staying committed to your search during this job crisis is so important because the job search is probably taking longer.
Setting daily or weekly goals will help build and keep momentum.