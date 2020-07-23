CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana set a single day record for COVID-19 infections, reporting 953 cases, according to data released by the Indiana health department.

The previous record set in April of 946 includes more than 400 cases reported at a meat-packing plant in Cass County. The seven-day moving average soared to another record high of 793. The surge has prompted Gov. Eric Holcomb to mandate mask-wearing across the state, starting on Monday. He previously left that decision to local authorities.

In Lake County, officials reported 92 additional cases of COVID-19, and the seven-day case average (79) is moving up toward another record high (83). The moving average rate of people testing positive for the virus stands at 9.4%. The overall postivity rate since the start of the outbreak is 12%. Looking at the averages for testing and positive cases over the past seven days, that rate is 13.5%. The World Heath Organization recommends a 5% postivity rate in order to make good decisions on how to reopen.

The news comes as school districts grapple with plans to reopen schools; classes start on Aug. 12. Gary schools have announced that they will start the year with remote learning. Hammond schools are still planning to open but will move to full e-learing if the postitvity rates don’t decline. Most districts in Lake County have reopening plans, but are giving parents the option to have their children enroll in e-learning.

On Wednesday, Holcomb issued some guidance for schools to mitigiate COVID-19, but said he would be leaving the decisions on how to reopen to local officials.

Hospitalizations have been slowly rising in Northwest Indiana due to COVID-19. That trend mirrors a statewide trend as well. However, there still remains a large supply of ventilators for the most seriously ill (82%). The availability of ICU beds stands at 36%.

Developing …