Cubs, White Sox Announce 30-Man Opening Day Rosters For FridayJust one day before their Opening Day, the Cubs and White Sox announced their 30-man rosters Thursday.

Despite Empty Ballparks On Opening Day, Nearby Bars, Restaurants Want Fans To Support Their Businesses"The business model as it is today will have to change if we are going to survive."

Michael Jordan Game-Worn Sneakers Could Fetch Over $500,000 At AuctionChristie's has described the auction as "the most comprehensive sneaker record of Michael Jordan's era-defining Chicago Bulls career."

Red Stars Headed To Finals After Beating Sky Blue FCThe Chicago Red Stars are going to the NWSL Challenge Cup Final, after beating the Sky Blue FC in Utah.

CBS Sports' Andrew Catalon On TPC Twin Cities And 3M Open: 'This Golf Course Is Really Set Up For Fireworks At The Finish'The 3M Open is set for this weekend and based on last year's tournament, CBS Sports announcer Andrew Catalon is expecting plenty of low numbers to be had.

'I Don't Think Anyone Is Going To Score Against Us': Chicago Red Stars' Katie Johnson On NWSL Challenge CupKatie Johnson shares what it has been like to play in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup and what soccer fans can expect from her team's matchup Wednesday night on CBS All Access.