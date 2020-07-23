CHICAGO (CBS) — About 1,000 protesters gathered in Logan Square Thursday night calling for racial justice and police reform.
The protesters were gathered at Kimball and Wrightwood avenues, close to where Mayor Lori Lightfoot lives, as of 9:15 p.m.
The group included representatives of Black Lives Matter and Good Kids Mad City, and they are also calling for the defunding of police.
The protest began at the actual Logan Square at Milwaukee and Kedzie avenues. It grew considerably as it moved through the neighborhood.
Organizers called the protest event Logan Square Lockdown.
The protest remained peaceful, and some of the protesters appeared to be dancing in the middle of the intersection Thursday night.