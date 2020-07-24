CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be a beautiful evening for baseball as high pressure stays in place keeping trends quiet.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, there will be lots of sun on Saturday with highs to 90 in many areas.
Humidity builds throughout the weekend. Sunday will be the hottest of the next several days. The next front will draw in heat and low level moisture.
Isolated late day showers or storms are possible. Better chance as the sun sets and into the night. Rain lingers into Monday.
TONIGHT Clear. Low of 68.
SATURDAY Sunny with highs around 90.
SUNDAY Hot and humid. High 93. Feels like 100-105. There will be a late day chance of a storm.