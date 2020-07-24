DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Mary Kay Kleist, Weekend Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be a beautiful evening for baseball as high pressure stays in place keeping trends quiet.

(Credit: CBS)

(Credit: CBS)

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, there will be lots of sun on Saturday with highs to 90 in many areas.

(Credit: CBS)

Humidity builds throughout the weekend. Sunday will be the hottest of the next several days. The next front will draw in heat and low level moisture.

(Credit: CBS)

Isolated late day showers or storms are possible. Better chance as the sun sets and into the night. Rain lingers into Monday.

(Credit: CBS)

TONIGHT Clear. Low of 68.

SATURDAY Sunny with highs around 90.

SUNDAY Hot and humid. High 93. Feels like 100-105. There will be a late day chance of a storm.

 