CHICAGO (CBS) — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed overnight in north suburban Evanston.
Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Evanston police responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting at a home on the 2200 block of Emerson St. Police said when officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man had been shot in the arm and chest.
The victim was taken to NorthShore Unviersity HealthSystem Evanston Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Evanston police. He has been identified as Deashawn Turner, of Evanston.
No one was in custody Saturday afternoon.
Evanston police and the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.
Anyone who might have information on the shooting should call Evanston detectives at 847-866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP.