CHICAGO (CBS) — Rising temperatures mean more boats are flocking to the Playpen in Lake Michigan, even though Mayor Lori Lightfoot said two months ago the popular party spot for boaters off Ohio Street Beach would not open this summer.

Dozens of boats lined up in the Playpen on Saturday, with enforcement of social distancing rules nowhere to be found. That’s because, legally, the city cannot close the Playpen, because it’s federally regulated.

A viewer sent CBS 2 pictures of boats tied up together, and boaters gathering in close quarters, without observing social distancing.

Neighbors w/ birds eye views are fed up, worried about COVID-19 spreading. Many are taking pics of boats tied w/ no social distancing. City marina rules say anchored boats have to be far apart. But again, city rules don’t apply here. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/AXC1sIhNSI — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) July 25, 2020

The rules at city marinas are that boats can’t have more than 10 people on board, and if they are anchored, they must be at least 50 feet apart.

As for the Playpen, even though the mayor said in May that it wouldn’t open this summer, the U.S. Coast Guard said the city has no authority to close it:

“The Captain of the Port, Sector Lake Michigan, will continue to enforce federal law and regulations to ensure the safety and security of federally navigable waterways, including Chicago Harbor anchorage areas, in accordance with Title 33 of the Code of Federal Regulations. The State of Illinois and/or City of Chicago may concurrently enact and enforce COVID-19 measures in the interest of public health and safety for state-regulated waters and state/city-owned adjacent property. However, the Coast Guard does not intend to enforce any such state laws or city ordinances on behalf of those entities. Additionally, neither the state nor the city may close a federally navigable waterway in the interest of public health or safety.” – U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson

Neighbors are frustrated.

“I’m kind of astounded how the activity out here runs counter to all the worthwhile restrictions the city has to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It’s not a political thing. I’m more concerned about trying to keep the rate of COVID-19 down,” John Baldwin said.

The Coast Guard said its own safety regulations are in place for Lake Michigan.

Boaters said the city is cracking down on its marinas, sending out a “last straw” letter last week, warning violators of safety measures that they could lose their permits.